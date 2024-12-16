VIDEO: Groundbreaking Wednesday for Final Segment of Georgetown to Lewes Trail

On Wednesday, December 18th, DelDOT will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the the final phase of the Georgetown to Lewes Trail. This 6-mile long section of the trail from Airport Road in Georgetown to Fisher Road in Milton will complete the 17-mile trail that connects Georgetown to Lewes. The Trail will improve mobility, connectivity and safety for bicyclists and pedestrians – and will have improvements to all road intersections through warning devices, roadway lighting and railroad improvements. The ceremony will begin at 1pm at the Airport Road Trail location just east of Georgetown.

Construction is to begin in February of 2025 and the Trail is expected to be completed in Spring of 2026.