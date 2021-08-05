VIDEO | Hogan: ‘Just Get The Damn Vaccine’

Maryland will implement new vaccination protocols for state employees who work in congregate settings as the Delta variant now accounts for nearly all of the state’s new COVID-19 cases.

Governor Larry Hogan said employees of 48 state facilities will be required to show proof of vaccination or to adhere to strict face covering requirements and be tested regularly for coronavirus. The mandate will take effect September 1st.

“We know that right now the Delta variant accounts for nearly 100% of the new cases currently being sequenced in Maryland and it accounts for 93% of all the cases nationwide,” Hogan said Thursday. “We also understand that it may cause more severe illness than earlier variants. We do need to take the Delta variant very seriously.”

According to the Governor’s office, the vaccination requirements will apply to state employees in:

Department of Health (11 state health care facilities)

Department of Juvenile Services (12 facilities)

Department of Public Safety and Corrections (6 detention centers and 18 correctional facilities)

Department of Veterans Affairs (Charlotte Hall Veterans Home)

. Read the Maryland Department of Health order.

Hogan also called upon private operators of nursing homes to institute similar vaccination requirements for their employees, adding that state health officials would be prepared to take further actions if nursing home operators did not act.

Also, Hogan continued to urge Marylanders who have refused to get vaccinated to reconsider. He said that nearly everyone currently hospitalized or dying from COVID-19 in Maryland is unvaccinated.

Months after he exclaimed “just wear the damn mask,” Hogan said Thursday “just get the damn vaccine.”

“Please, just get the damn vaccine,” Hogan said. “The vaccines are free, safe, they work, and they are widely available everywhere across the state at thousands of distribution points, including hundreds of pharmacies and primary care providers.”

Other highlights, according to Hogan’s office:

Mask Guidance. The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) continues to strongly recommend that unvaccinated individuals wear a face covering in indoor settings and situations where physical distancing cannot be maintained. Businesses and other workplaces may set their own policies to protect public health as they deem appropriate.

Post-Vaccination Data Dashboard. MDH has added post-vaccination infection data to its COVID-19 data dashboard. To date, state health officials have identified 3,836 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated Maryland residents, which represents less than 0.12% of Maryland residents who are fully vaccinated.

Vaccines. Marylanders can get a free COVID-19 vaccine at any of the thousands of distribution points across the state, including hundreds of pharmacies and primary care providers, by visiting covidvax.maryland.gov or by calling 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).