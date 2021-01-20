VIDEO : Inauguration Day in Washington; Delmarva Reaction

Reaction to the swearing-in of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris:

“President Joe Biden, grounded by faith and family and love for country, assumes our nation’s highest office at a moment of enormous challenge and significant possibility. President Biden, a man who knows tragedy and pain and how to grieve and mourn and get back up, is the right man to lead us through this moment. All of us here in Delaware, who know him, support him, and believe in him, stand proudly with our president, the favorite son of the First State.” – US Sen. Chris Coons, D- Del.

“President Biden and Vice-President Harris were sworn in today and immediately promised to deliver a liberal agenda under the false guise of unity. Rather than acknowledging an even political split in Congress, they announced a liberal wish list of promises that are devoid of political compromise and will fail to pass into law. On top of that, President Biden will issue over a dozen executive actions today, compared to a combined two over the last four presidents. Additionally, liberals hope to do all of this while pursuing a long-running cancel culture vendetta against a former president. I urge our new president to work for all Americans, not just the liberal wing of his party. If he does work for all Americans, I am standing by ready to help. Moving forward, while we will likely have many disagreements on policy, I pray our nation remains blessed during the new administration’s time in office.” – US Rep. Andy Harris, R- Md. 1st

“Today, it was my honor to attend the inauguration of Joe Biden on behalf of the people of Maryland as he was sworn in as our 46th president. Through the orderly and peaceful transfer of power, we show the world that the Constitution, the rule of law, and the will of the people ultimately prevail in the United States of America. As this new administration takes office, I want to offer President Biden my congratulations and my sincere hope for his success. Our nation faces unprecedented challenges. We must defeat this pandemic, restore economic prosperity, and show Americans that we can deliver solutions to the serious problems that face us. We can only do that if we turn the page on the hate and dysfunction that infects our politics and deliver real, bipartisan action. I pledge to President Biden the same spirit of partnership, honesty, and goodwill that I offered to President Trump and President Obama. When we agree, I will never hesitate to work with President Biden for the betterment of the people of Maryland. And when we disagree, I will do so with civility and respect for the office of the president of the United States.” – Gov. Larry Hogan, R- Md.