VIDEO : Juneteenth Holiday Proclaimed

Today, Juneteenth is being celebrated to recognize the end of formal slavery in the United States.

June 19th, 1865, enslaved people in Texas and other remote slave states were informed that they were free people. It is a state holiday in Delaware and Maryland, and many local governments will also not be open today.

Worcester County officials also recently celebrated the significance of Juneteenth with a recent proclamation event.

“This is an important step forward for our country,” Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said Thursday. “Maryland is proud to support this legislation, and observe this new national holiday.”

Earlier this week, Delaware Governor John Carney took part in racial history discussions: