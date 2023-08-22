VIDEO: Lewes Police Investigating Shots Fired at Jefferson Apartments Early Monday Morning

Lewes Police are looking for the suspect who fired a gun at a parked white Crown Victoria at the Jefferson Apartments on Kings Highway in Lewes early Monday morning just after 2:30. Police found numerous ejected spent bullet casings and bullet holes I the windshield and hood area of the car. Investigation reveals no people were struck or in the area when the shooting occurred and there are no witnesses. Several area surveillance videos (provided by Lewes Police) show a dark clothed person approach the car and fire several shots before running through the bushes. Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Casey Crapps at 302-645-6264 extension 122.