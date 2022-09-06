Video: Man Arrested in Rehoboth Parking Rage Case!

Finding a parking space in Rehoboth Beach on Labor Day Weekend was almost as challenging as winning the lottery!

Just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, a man was in a Ford Taurus that had just missed a parking space that became available! These are the angled head-in parking spaces in the second block of Rehoboth Avenue that are not intended to be backed into.

The driver directly behind him in this silver Honda Odyssey claimed the parking spot, was just about to park there and that sparked this violent encounter, right on the roadway! This video starts just after the occupant from the Taurus pounds on the Odyssey, denting the hood.

CLICK HERE FOR THE VIDEO (WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS OFFENSIVE LANGUAGE)!

Video and screenshot courtesy Rich Feltz

Several smartphone videos helped police to quickly identify the suspect and his car which police tracked down minutes later on Second Street.

Lt. Jaime Riddle, police spokesman, says the man from the Taurus has been charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.