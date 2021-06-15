VIDEO : Md. COVID State of Emergency Ends July 1st

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan Tuesday announced that the state’s COVID-19 State of Emergency will end July 1st. All emergency mandates and restrictions will be terminated that day. There will be no more statewide mask order for any settings, including schools, camps and child care facilities.

“Thanks in large part to the hard work, the sacrifices, and the vigilance of the people of Maryland, we have finally reached the light at the end of that long tunnel,” Hogan said. “Each and every one of you—your actions—have made this day possible. I am so proud of our state, and I’m grateful to have had this honor to serve as your governor. Thank you all for being Maryland Strong.”

Also, between July 1st and August 15th there will be a grace period during which other regulations will continue to phased out such as restrictions on driver’s license renewals, winding down emergency health operations, and the moratorium on evictions related to COVID-19.