VIDEO : Md. Expands Efforts To Meet Heroin / Opioid Crisis

Operation Save a Life, a Maryland initiative to increase access to the overdose-reversing medication naloxone, is being expanded.

Governor Larry Hogan joined Worcester Goes Purple Warriors Against Addiction Tuesday in Ocean City to talk about the launching of the Maryland Stop Overdose Strategy. Jolly Roger Amusement Park will keep supplies of naloxone in its ticket booths, as part of an effort to make it available in an area frequented by tourists as well as locals.

“Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the heroin and opioid crisis was the number one health crisis facing our nation, and unfortunately, the unprecedented challenges of the past 16 months have only served to exacerbate this issue,” Hogan said. “By working with the local business community, Operation Save a Life is helping to increase access to naloxone in areas that draw large numbers of locals and tourists, and I want to sincerely thank Jolly Roger and everyone involved for joining that mission, and for their effort to stock naloxone in their ticket booth in order to potentially save lives.”

Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford recently launched the Maryland Stop Overdose Strategy (Maryland SOS), a multifaceted interdisciplinary campaign to reduce overdose deaths and support local prevention, enforcement, and treatment of individuals experiencing substance use disorders: