VIDEO | Md. Gov. Hogan Declines To Run For U.S. Senate

Maryland Republican Governor Larry Hogan said Tuesday he would not run for election to the US Senate in the fall of 2022, during the final year of his second term.

Hogan said during a news conference at the State House Tuesday that he wanted to put the question to rest:

Hogan’s office released a transcript of his statement:

“I sincerely appreciate the people who have been encouraging me to consider it. A number of people said they thought I could make a difference in the Senate as a voice for common sense and moderation. I was humbled by that, and it certainly gave me and my family reason to consider it.

“But as I have repeatedly said, I don’t aspire to be a senator, and that fact has not changed.

“Over the past week, as I was working on my State of the State address, it really drove it home for me even more clearly just how important it is that I finish the work that we’ve started together here.

“When I pledged to the people of Maryland that I was going to give this job as governor everything I’ve got every single day that I’m given, I meant it. And that commitment is far more important to me than any political campaign.

“This does not mean that I plan to sit on the sidelines when it comes to the serious challenges facing our country and our democracy. I’m going to continue to call it like I see it, and I’ll keep speaking out about the divisiveness and dysfunction in Washington, and about fixing the broken politics.

“My current job as governor runs until January 2023, and then we’ll take a look and see what the future holds after that.

“But for now, I’m going to keep working hard over this next year, and I plan to run through the tape at the finish—next January.”