VIDEO | Md. Gov. Hogan Proposes $4.6-Billion In Tax Relief, Business Incentives

Heading into his final year in office, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is proposing a total of $4.6-billion in tax relief for families, retirees and small businesses.

One measure would eliminate 100% of state retirement taxes, phased in over time but starting in 2022.

Hogan is also proposing expansion of the More Jobs for Marylanders program, which makes tax incentives available for new and existing manufacturers that locate or expand in Maryland and create new jobs. Non-manufacturers also can qualify for the tax credit if they locate or expand in a Maryland opportunity zone.

“Next to our health recovery from the worst pandemic in more than a century, nothing is more important than our continued economic recovery,” Hogan said. “With all of the important announcements we are making today, we are continuing our focus on delivering exactly what we promised—real, long-term relief to hardworking Marylanders, small business, and retirees, creating more jobs and more opportunity in every corner of the state, and continuing to lead the nation in economic recovery so that our state comes back even stronger and better than ever before.”

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan news conference Tue. Jan. 11th

Hogan’s office provided additional details: