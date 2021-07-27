VIDEO | Md. Recognizes 31st Anniversary of ADA

Maryland recognized the 31st anniversary of the Americans With Disabilities Act, as Governor Larry Hogan signed an executive order to annually recognize July as Disability Culture and Achievement Month.

“Today, the State of Maryland is taking another step forward to ensure that all of our citizens are confident in their ability to contribute to their communities and assured that those contributions are valued by all,” Hogan said. “Every July, we will promote and enhance events and activities all across the state focused on disability pride, culture, and contributions to society.”

Hogan also recognized Maryland native Becca Meyers, a Paralympian who decided to withdraw from the Paralympics in Tokyo because the committee would not allow her to travel with her own personal care assistant.

“Becca deserved to be able to compete, and while we are all so disappointed for her, we are unbelievably proud of Becca for having the courage to speak up and speak out against this injustice,” Hogan added. “Becca, you are an inspiration to so many people—including me.”