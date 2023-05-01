VIDEO: MD Sen. Ben Cardin Will NOT Run for Re-election in 2024

Maryland Senator Ben Cardin has announced that he will not seek re-election at the end of his current term. He says he has run his last election and will not be on the ballot in 2024.

Cardin was first elected to the Maryland House of Delegates in 1968 and became one of the youngest Speakers of the House in Maryland history in 1979 through 1986. He ran for Congress and spent 17 years representing Maryland’s Third Congressional District. Then in 2006 he was elected to the US Senate. When his third term ends, he will step down.

During the final two years of his term, he will continue to work for Maryland.

Delaware Senator Chris Coons released the following statement after Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.) announced he would retire at the end of his current term:

“Senator Cardin is one of the most seasoned and skilled legislators in Congress, and I have long valued working with him on a range of issues affecting Delmarva, the country, and people around the globe. He will leave behind an impressive legacy, including his work to strengthen human rights, transparency, and democracy internationally, as well as the historic legislation he authored as Chairman of the Small Business Committee to provide vital relief to small businesses during the pandemic. Marylanders will remember his tireless advocacy for so many important issues, but Delawareans in particular have valued and benefited from everything he has done to fight climate change and help restore the Chesapeake Bay.

“As a colleague, friend, and resident of a neighboring state, I will miss Senator Cardin’s presence in the Senate. I look forward to continuing to work closely with him over the rest of this Congress, and I wish him and Myrna all the best.”

Senator Coons is a member of the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee and the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.