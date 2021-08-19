VIDEO | Md. To Require Hospital, Nursing Home Workers To Vax Or Be Tested

Maryland is taking another step in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 cases and reduce the threat posed to residents of nursing homes and hospital patients.

Governor Larry Hogan announced Wednesday that employees of nursing homes and at Maryland hospitals will be required to obtain a coronavirus vaccination or be subject to regular testing. Employees must get their first dose by September 1st.

“We are concerned that the Delta variant surge has led to an increase in infections among nursing home staff, which has been a consistent source of the outbreaks in these facilities,” Hogan said. “Our main focus has always been, and continues to be, reducing hospitalizations and deaths, particularly among our most vulnerable Marylanders.”

Hogan also called upon the federal government to accelerate full FDA approval of the vaccines, saying their status as approved for emergency use remains the most significant hurdle to reaching those who are still hesitant about getting vaccinated. He also said approval of vaccines for five-to-eleven-year-old children should be accelerated.

“Governors across the country have become increasingly frustrated with the confusing messaging and conflicting guidance from the White House and federal government agencies regarding booster shots for the wider population,” Hogan said. “This is one of a number of areas where we are pressing the Biden administration for action.”

More information was released by Hogan’s office Wednesday:

Booster Shots for Immunocompromised Marylanders. Following authorization by the FDA and CDC, state health officials have partnered with providers across the state to ensure that booster shots are immediately available for immunocompromised Marylanders. No prescription or doctor’s order is needed to acquire a third vaccine dose.

Governor Hogan Calls On Federal Administration To Take The Following Actions:

Make Booster Shots Available Immediately For Seniors And Vulnerable Populations. Following this morning’s announcement by federal health officials that boosters will not be made more widely available until late September, Governor Hogan called on the federal government to make booster shots available immediately for seniors and other vulnerable populations.

Following this morning’s announcement by federal health officials that boosters will not be made more widely available until late September, Governor Hogan called on the federal government to make booster shots available immediately for seniors and other vulnerable populations. Advance Full FDA Approval Of Vaccines. Governor Hogan pressed for full FDA approval of the COVID-19 vaccines, which remains the most significant hurdle to reaching those who are still hesitant about getting vaccinated. Full approval would be a significant boost to the state’s vaccine distribution operation.

Governor Hogan pressed for full FDA approval of the COVID-19 vaccines, which remains the most significant hurdle to reaching those who are still hesitant about getting vaccinated. Full approval would be a significant boost to the state’s vaccine distribution operation. Expedite Approval of Vaccines For 5- To 11-Year-Olds. With more and more children heading back to school, the governor also urged federal officials to expedite approval for 5- to 11-year-olds to begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines. Governors have been told that approval is currently months away.

Antibody Testing Program. In preparation for booster shots being made more widely available, Governor Hogan announced the launch of a new statewide antibody testing program for nursing home residents to ascertain their levels of immunity. The pilot program will begin with 500 residents across the state and will provide critical data regarding the need for booster shots.

Monoclonal Antibody Therapy. State health officials are strongly recommending monoclonal antibodies—which have proven to be effective against the Delta variant—for patients with mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19. Thousands of Marylanders have already been given monoclonal antibody therapy at dozens of hospitals and facilities across the state, and it has helped prevent hundreds of hospitalizations and deaths.