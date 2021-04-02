VIDEO | No Appointment Needed At Eastern Shore Vax Site

All Marylanders who are 16 or older can now pre-register for an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccination at a mass vaccination site.

Also, as of Friday, the site serving the Eastern Shore at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center in Salisbury will dedicate a walk-up line for eligible people to receive the vaccine without an appointment.

And, the Maryland Departments of Health and Agency have been directed to work with local jurisdictions to get senior centers safely reopened by the end of April, with health protocols in effect. Senior centers would offer vaccination clinics before being reopened.

“As a result of the robust infrastructure that we have built, our rapidly accelerating vaccination rate, and finally that critical increase in vaccine supply, we will likely be able to make announcements in the days ahead regarding further acceleration of vaccine eligibility phases,” Hogan said. “In preparation for that, effective today, we are immediately opening pre-registration to Phase 3. Every single Marylander who wants a COVID-19 vaccine can now pre-register for an appointment at a mass vaccination site.”