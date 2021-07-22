VIDEO | Police Body Camera Requirement Now Law In Del.

Delaware Police officers will be required to wear body cameras, and legislation signed by Governor John Carney also establishes a funding mechanism and training procedures.

The proposal (House Bill 195) developed out of last year’s Delaware Legislative Black Caucus Justice for All Agenda. The camera requirement also will apply to certain employees of the Department of Correction and the Department of Services for Children, Youth and Their Families.

“Here in Delaware, we look out for each other because we care for our neighbors,” Carney said. “We can do great things if we work together, and this legislation shows that we are moving forward productively. Thank you to the members of the General Assembly and the Delaware Black Caucus, Attorney General Jennings, advocates and law enforcement for your leadership on this important piece of legislation.”

“Body-worn cameras have the ability to be a game-changer in police-community relations. They greatly improve transparency and accountability, while providing increased protection for both the police and the community,” Representative Sherry Dorsey Walker, D-Wilmington said. “There is a reason that law enforcement, community members, and lawmakers all have advocated for universal body camera usage throughout our state, and we are seeing the result of that collaborative effort here today. This is a part of the Delaware Legislative Black Caucus’ Justice for All Agenda, and I’m very grateful to see it come to fruition.”

“The FOP is appreciative for the opportunity to be a part the discussions surrounding this legislation,” Delaware State F.O.P. Lodge President Lt. Jamie Leonard added. “We wholeheartedly agree that body cameras will help increase transparency and accountability for our police officers and the public we serve. We would like to thank the Sponsors of this legislation, and all the members of the General Assembly, for ensuring this bill’s passage. The FOP recognizes the financial burden this legislation could have placed upon many towns and municipalities therefore, we are thankful to Governor Carney for making the funding of this initiative a priority. We look forward to working with all the stakeholders as we join efforts to create a model policy which benefits all Delawareans, citizens and police officers alike.”