VIDEO: Pres. Biden Announces Re-Election Bid; Joins 2 Democrats & 5 Republicans

In the running for President of the United States currently –

Democratic Candidates

– Joe Biden (D), incumbent president of the United States, announced he would run on April 25, 2023.

– Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (D), a lawyer and author, announced he would run on April 5, 2023.

– Marianne Williamson (D), 2020 presidential candidate and author, announced she would run on February 23, 2023.

Republican Candidates

– Nikki Haley (R), former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Governor, announced she would run on February 14, 2023.

– Asa Hutchinson (R), former Arkansas Governor, announced he would run on April 2, 2023.

– Vivek Ramaswamy (R), entrepreneur and political commentator, announced his campaign on February 21, 2023.

– Corey Stapleton (R), former Montana Secretary of State, announced he would run on November 11, 2022.

– Donald Trump (R), former U.S. President, announced he would run on November 15, 2022.

Republican exploratory committee

– Tim Scott (R), U.S. Senator from South Carolina, announced he had formed a presidential exploratory committee on April 12, 2023.

————————————————————————————————————

U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.) released the following statement after President Joe Biden announced his 2024 presidential campaign:

“Today, I’m proud to endorse my friend Joe Biden, the 46th President of the United States, as he launches his re-election campaign.

“President Biden ran for the presidency in 2020 because he believed that we were in a battle for the soul of this nation and we still are. Like President Biden, I believe that our country was founded on the idea that we’re all created equal in the image of God. Yet that promise of equality remains under threat. Time and time again, we see instances of hate and discrimination in our communities. And we have seen elected officials and unelected judges across the country turn back the clock when it comes to voting rights, women’s access to health care, civil rights protections for LGBTQI+ people, and other constitutional rights. President Biden and I both believe that we need to fight back against hate and injustice in our communities and in our laws. And most of all that we should continue to live by the Golden Rule: treat others how we would want to be treated. Treat others with the decency, dignity, and respect they deserve.

“During his time in office, our country has made historic economic progress. To date, our economy has created over 12 million jobs since President Biden took office, and the unemployment rate has dropped to its lowest level since 1969. Inflation is on the way down, and American manufacturing is on the way back. Under the Biden Administration, the United States has made the most substantial investments in science, innovation, and industrial strategy in over 50 years, and more than 800,000 manufacturing jobs have already been added across the country. Thanks to the historic investments in two bills that I helped author and that President Biden signed into law – the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act – we have made a historic commitment to build a new clean energy economy that will create good-paying jobs and cut the pollution that is fueling the climate crisis that threatens our planet and its inhabitants. And thanks to the PACT Act, which I proudly supported as the last Vietnam veteran serving in the Senate and President Biden signed into law, we expanded access to VA health care for more than 3.5 million Post-9/11 veterans.

“As a public servant, Joe Biden has shown that he is a man of his word and of integrity, and it is that commitment to doing what is right – not what is easy – that has earned him the respect of voters and world leaders alike. When challenged in his personal or professional life, he is a man of his word, and Joe has proven that you can disagree without being disagreeable, and that you can compromise on policy without compromising your principles.

“Joe has been a principled world leader as president and an even better friend. More importantly, though, he is a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, and a dedicated son and brother. It is those qualities that have made him an exceptional person, and it is those qualities that will enable him to serve with distinction for another term as our president. Joe Biden, above all, believes in uniting our nation and creating a brighter future together. We’ve made a lot of progress together over the past few years that I couldn’t be more proud of. But we’re not done yet. Now it’s time to finish the job.”