VIDEO: Presidential Oopsy During Bicycle Ride

Video courtesy Washington Press Corps/Nikki Schwab

President Biden, Dr Jill Biden and Willow the Presidential Cat arrived in Rehoboth Beach Friday just before noon. They spent the after noon at the beach house, but Saturday morning ventured out for a bike ride on the trail nearby. While Dr. Jill Biden zoomed past – the President rode over to chat with some of the press corps and well wishers – and took a fall. He was trying to get his feet out of the “toe cages” when he fell. The President said he was ok, spoke to some of the crowd and then rode off.

A White House officials said, “As the President said, his foot got caught on the pedal while dismounting and he is fine. No medical attention is needed. The President looks forward to spending the rest of the day with his family.”