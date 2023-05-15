VIDEO: Reflection by DSP on National Police Week

From the Delaware State Police – reflection on National Police Week:

May 15th marks a day that recognizes and pays tribute to the brave officers who died in the line of duty, National Peace Officers Memorial Day. This solemn occasion is accompanied by National Police Week, which was established to honor the sacrifices of these courageous men and women 61 years ago. Across the country, communities gather to celebrate the lives of their fallen officers, and the Delaware State Police is no exception.

During National Police Week, the Delaware State Police stands in solidarity with the families and loved ones of the fallen officers. This week is a significant part of the centennial history of the agency, and it is an opportunity for us to honor and remember the officers who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities with pride.

As you witness the events of National Police Week, you will see the laying of wreaths or single long-stemmed red roses at memorials, hear the beautiful sounds of “Amazing Grace” echoing through the streets, and observe the flickering lights of numerous candles in the sky. These are all revered symbols of remembrance and respect for the fallen officers.

The Delaware State Police deeply values the sacrifices made by its 35 fallen sisters and brothers, and we reaffirm our commitment to serving our communities with bravery and devotion. We encourage you to take a moment to watch our National Police Week Compilation Video, which was created by Trooper First Class Joshua Morris. We hope this video evokes feelings of respect, honor, and gratitude as you watch it and remember the brave officers who have given their lives while proudly serving the citizens of this great state.