VIDEO: Siara Husain is Delaware’s Super Speller

Video courtesy of First State Educate

A student from the Islamic Academy in Newark is the winner of the Delaware Regional Spelling Bee. Siara Husain correctly spelled the final word “codswallop” to secure the top spot on Saturday. Aurelia Tran of the Talley Middle School in Wilmington took second place and Kshirja Chauhan from Carvel Academy in Bear won third place.

Husain will represent Delaware at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in late May in Washington, DC.

The 2025 Delaware Regional Spelling Bee took place at Delaware Tech-Terry Campus in Dover. First State Educate is the regional partner for the Delaware Regional spelling bee.



Additional information from First State Educate:

Over 50 of the most skilled young spellers that won their schoolwide or local spelling bees from across the state, representing students from public, charter, private and home schools.

Scripps’ regional partner for this event was First State Educate, a Delaware nonprofit focused on transforming school boards to improve educational outcomes for all students in Delaware. Julia Keleher, Executive Director of First State Educate remarked on the Delaware Regional Spelling Bee by saying, “We are thrilled to celebrate the dedication, talent, and passion for learning that each of our young spellers brought to the stage. Every competitor today is an academic leader, showcasing Delaware’s ability to shine on the national stage. When Siara steps into the spotlight in Washington, D.C., for the national competition, our entire state will be cheering her on as part of Team Delaware, proud that she represents the hardworking, high-achieving students of the state.” She continued, “This event is more than just a competition, it is a testament to perseverance, excellence, and the excellence of our educators. Having our small state send such remarkable talent to the ‘Super Bowl’ of academics proves what we can achieve when we come together to strengthen our education system.”

Partners with First State Educate in this event include United Way Delaware, International Literacy Association, Del Tech, the City of Wilmington Department of Parks and Recreation, and 100 Black Men.

The pronouncer for the Delaware Regional Spelling Bee was 2024 Delaware Teacher of the Year Cory Hafer. Special remarks and congratulations to the competitors came from Governor Matt Meyer, Lieutenant Governor Kyle Evans Gay, Secretary Cindy Marten of the Delaware Department of Education, Wilmington Mayor John Carney, and Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen.