VIDEO | Sussex Conservation District Dedicates New Digs

It can be a dirty job, but the Sussex Conservation District is now operating out of new, refurbished facilities in the Georgetown area.

The Sussex Conservation District provides “technical guidance and financial assistance to enhance, maintain, protect and improve land and water quality resources.” Although the improvements were completed months ago, a dedication was held just recently.

“These changes meet our needs today and [will continue to do so] as we move into the future,” Sussex Conservation District Coordinator David Baird said.

The new facility is known as the Vanderwende-Evans Conservation Center, named after former board chairman Cashar Evans and Bill Vanderwende, who led the board of supervisors for 21 years.

Bill Vanderwende’s grandson is State Representative Jesse Vanderwende, R-Bridgeville area.

“He really dedicated a big portion of his life to being on this board and making water management in Sussex County, and ultimately throughout the state, more efficient,” Rep. Vanderwende said.