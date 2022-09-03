VIDEO: Sussex County Council District 5 GOP Virtual Debate

The Talk of Delmarva held a virtual debate between the Republican candidates for the District 5 Sussex County Council seat – incumbent John Rieley and challenger Keller Hopkins, who currently sits on the Planning & Zoning Commission. Morning show host, Mike Bradley, was the moderator.

Topics covered were public safety – increasing state police coverage and increasing funding to fire and EMS, Broadband in Sussex County, Councilmanic Grant program, Affordable/Workforce Housing, Sprawl/Land Use, Reassessment, Sussex County roads/DelDOT/infrastructure, Rieley Farm complaint/top soil & permits.

CLICK HERE FOR THE VIDEO