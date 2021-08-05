VIDEO | Sussex COVID Case, Vax Rates Draw Concern

The Delta variant is driving up COVID-19 case numbers in Delaware, and hospitalizations have been going up recently as well.

Governor John Carney and Delaware Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay outlined the current situation facing The First State in a virtual presentation Thursday.

Rattay said several ZIP Codes in western Sussex County are being viewed as “hot spots.” They are also areas with some of the state’s lowest vaccination rates.

Hoswever, Sussex County does have the highest percentage of adults 65 and older who are fully vaccinated.

“We want to get all of our children back in school full time for in-person instruction. That’s been our objective for months now. We know that the districts themselves are working on it,” Carney said. “We want to get businesses and we want them to remain open with no restrictions. And, we want to move on and rebuild from this crisis and accelerate economically – and we’re seeing that.”