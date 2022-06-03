VIDEO | Two Berlin Intermediate School Students Charged In Plot To Stab Classmate

A plot to do violence at Berlin Intermediate School was intercepted this week, and two students are facing charges.

According to school officials and Worcester County Sheriff Matt Crisafulli, school resource deputies were told by school faculty members Wednesday about a specific threat made by a 13-year-old girl against a classmate. A preliminary investigation indicates that the two parties argued over social media days earlier, and the girl posted a photo of a knife on SnapChat and made a statement indicating her intent to stab the classmate.

It was learned that one female student brought a knife to school with her and asked another student to hide it near the woodline of the school so she could stab the student she had been arguing with during recess. But, several other students overheard the conversation and reported it to teachers, who notified law enforcement.

A fixed-blade kitchen knife was recovered from the girl’s backpack. Crisafulli said two students confessed to their involvement in the plot.

“Through the combined efforts of the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation, the Worcester County States Attorney’s Office, and both the students and staff at Worcester County Public Schools, we have averted a potentially tragic incident. Furthermore, I can confidently state that there is currently no active threat at Berlin Intermediate School or any other school within Worcester County at this time,” Crisafulli said.

Two students are charged with conspiracy to commit murder, attempted assault, conspiracy to commit assault, reckless endangerment, concealed dangerous weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon on school property.

“In terms of this event, our safety practices and protocols were effective,” Worcester County Public Schools Superintendent Lou Taylor said at a news conference Friday. “The importance we place on fostering trusting relationships with our students has paid dividends in terms of school safety. While we acknowledge that there is always more work to be done, I am proud to say that the system works. See something, hear something, say something. It works. Our standing before you today is evidence of that.”

“While public safety and open and honest communication with our community are our goals here today, we ask for privacy for the families and the children involved,” Worcester County Chief Safety and Human Relations Officer Dwayne Abt said. “The challenges that they face in coping with an event like this are significant, and we acknowledge that moving forward in a healthy fashion will be considerably easier without the spotlight of media attention.”

Taylor added that additional counseling and other resources would be immediately available to students and staff who were affected by the incident.