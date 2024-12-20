VIDEO: Vote for Worcester County Sheriff’s Video – Top 10 Finalist in 2024 Police1 Recruitment Videos

The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office has one of the Top 10 2024 Police1 Recruitment Videos! Sheriff Matt Crisafulli says their office has been recognized as a Top 10 Finalist – and says the video showcases what sets their office apart and aims to inspire the next wave of Sheriff’s Deputies. Help them advance even further – and cast your vote for the Worcester County Sheriff’s office Police Recruitment video. Voting ends December 28th. Click here for all the Top 10 Finalists videos