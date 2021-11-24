VIDEO | What Are Infrastructure Act’s Investments Into Delaware?

The Delaware congressional delegation takes a victory lap of sorts following recent passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that President Biden signed last week, we will be able to repair the transportation system Americans rely on today – and build a transportation system that empowers Americans to thrive for generations to come,” U.S. Deputy Secretary of Transportation Polly Trottenberg said during an event in Wilmington. “Under the leadership of Senator Carper, Delaware’s Congressional delegation wrote some of the most important parts of the law, and helped secure bipartisan votes for it, and I’m thrilled to join them today.”

“I’m really proud of the hard work we put into getting this bipartisan infrastructure legislation across the finish line and what it is going to mean for Delaware,” Senator Tom Carper, D-Del. stated. “Our bill is going to put a lot of Delawareans to work in good-paying jobs modernizing our roads and bridges for twenty-first-century challenges like climate change. It’s also going to deliver a brighter future for families across the First State by investing in clean water, high-speed internet, electric vehicle chargers, and more connected communities. All of this is possible because of President Biden, and I’m extremely thankful for his leadership and tenacity.”

According to the office of Governor John Carney:

HOW THE IIJA WILL BENEFIT DELAWARE:

Repairing and rebuilding roads and bridges: The IIJA will invest roughly $1.2 billion in Delaware’s highways and $225 million in bridge replacement and repairs. These investments would focus on addressing climate change, enhancing equity, and improving safety for all Delawareans, including cyclists and pedestrians.

Delaware will receive an estimated $18 million to support the expansion of electric vehicle infrastructure.

The IIJA will invest roughly $220 million to improve public transportation options in the First State.

The IIJA will invest at least $100 million to help provide broadband coverage across the First State. 1 in 5 Delawareans will be eligible for assistance to make internet access affordable.

The IIJA will invest at least $100 million to help provide broadband coverage across the First State. 1 in 5 Delawareans will be eligible for assistance to make internet access affordable. Delivering clean drinking water to families: The IIJA will invest more than $355 million to upgrade water systems across Delaware, including critical resources to remove lead pipes and clean up emerging contaminants like PFAS.

“This infrastructure bill is the largest investment in transportation and public transit in American history in more than a century,” Governor John Carney said. “These investments will position Delaware to compete in the 21st-century economy by repairing our aging roads and bridges, focusing on resiliency and connecting communities. This legislation also will help us upgrade Delaware’s clean water infrastructure, build a network of electric vehicle chargers, and increase access to high-speed internet service. Thank you to the Congressional delegation for their leadership on the bipartisan infrastructure bill that will drive our economy for decades to come.”