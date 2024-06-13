Viola Man Arrested After Police Chase of Stolen Vehicle in Dover

A police chase of a GMC Terrain that had been reported stolen has led to the arrest of a 32-year-old Viola, Delaware man. According to Delaware State Police, a trooper on patrol on Route 13 near POW/MIA Parkway saw the vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign. When the trooper tried to pull the GMC over, it sped away northbound. During the pursuit, the GMC drove in a reckless manner on several Dover area streets and roads until it hit a marked Dover Police Department Tahoe on Wyoming Avenue and New Burton Road. After hitting the police Tahoe, the driver, identified as Jacob McCulley, fled on foot, but was quickly arrested. After a search of McCulley and the GMC, troopers found heroin and drug paraphernalia. No one was injured during the incident. McCulley faces several charges and is now at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $5,458 secured bond.

Jacob McCulley

List of Charges: