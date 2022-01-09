Viola Man Arrested for Felony Fraud

Image courtesy Felton PD

A Viola man has been arrested on felony fraud charges by Felton Police. Police began their investigation in October after the victim reported his credit card had been used several times without his knowledge. Police identified the suspect as 41 year old Irving Golt of Viola, who worked for the victim and stole the credit card after he was fired. Golt was arrested Friday and faces multiple charges. He was released on his own recognizance – the court has issued a no-contact order with the victim.