Salisbury Police are reporting a significant decrease in violent crime. Since 2010 there’s been a drop of 40% in aggravated assault, a drop of 54% in burglaries and a drop of 73% in robberies. In 2010 Salisbury Police responded to over 2600 Part 1 or serious crimes – that number has fallen in 2020 to 1319. Salisbury Police did respond to over 43,000 calls for service in 2020.

