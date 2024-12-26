Virginia Man Charged With Resisting Arrest, Obstructing & Hindering Following Traffic Stop

A traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding and registration violations in the area of Walston Switch Road and Campus Drive in Salisbury led to the driver being arrested for not complying with officers. On Christmas Eve, during a roadside interview, the driver claimed to be a “traveler” and made reference to “sovereign citizenship”. The driver refused to comply with all lawful orders given by the Wicomico County Sheriff’s deputy in regards to furnishing the appropriate insurance and registration paperwork for the vehicle. In addition, the driver would not provide any form of identification and refused to identify himself in any way. The on-duty Supervisor was called to the scene of the traffic stop. He was removed from the vehicle by force and placed under arrest accordingly. A Virginia Driver’s License was used to identify him as 42-year-old Troy Jerrell Smiley Aldie, Virginia. He was processed and released to Wicomico County Detention Center where he was charged with Failure to Obey Reasonable Lawful Order, Obstructing & Hindering as well as Resisting Arrest in addition to several traffic charges.