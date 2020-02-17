Virginia man seriously injured in industrial accident at Mountaire in Millsboro

Delaware State Police are investigating an industrial accident at Mountaire Farms in Millsboro that seriously injured a Virginia man.

According to Delaware State Police, the incident occurred around 2:30 p.m., Sunday as a 58-year-old Melfa, Virginia man was at the location to assist with the renovation of a building on the Mountaire Complex.

The man was working on the walkway removing old grates and replacing them with new ones when he fell and landed on the ground below where he sustained serious injuries.

He was removed from the scene by EMS and transported to Beebe Hospital where he is currently in stable condition.