Virginia Pursuit of Stolen Vehicle Ends in Girdletree

Worcester County Sheriff’s office was notified Sunday of a pursuit from Virginia into Maryland of a stolen vehicle. Sheriff’s deputies did not join the pursuit, but located the stolen vehicle on Onley Road in Girdletree after it crashed around 4:30pm. The three occupants ran off on foot, but were located unharmed.

The three were juveniles – including one reported as missing. Deputies released them to their parents – possible charges are pending. The stolen vehicle was processed by Chincoteague Police and returned to it’s owner.