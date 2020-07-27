Virtual Farmer Panel to Discuss Soil Health

A virtual farmer panel will discuss soil health topics on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Steve Groff, owner of Cover Crop Coaching, will moderate the discussion. Panelists include Blaine Hitchens, a Sussex County farmer and National Association of Conservation District Soil Health Champion from Laurel, Del., Steve Kraszewski, of Mason’s Heritage in Queen Anne, Md. and Aaron Thompson, Thompson Family Farm in Hartly, Del. This event is free and preregistration is required.

“Due to COVID-19, we were unable to hold the annual soil health field day. However, we are very excited to offer this virtual event to allow farmers the opportunity to discuss topics related to soil health,” said Debbie Absher, director of agricultural programs at Sussex Conservation District.

Registered attendees will receive the webinar registration link one day prior to the event.

This event is presented by the Sussex Conservation District, Delaware Soil Health Partnership, Delaware State University, Northeast Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education program and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resource Conservation Service.

For more information or to register, visit www.sussexconservation.org/events or call Siobhan Kelley, communications and outreach specialist at SCD, 302-856-2105, ext. 122.