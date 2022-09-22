Virtual Hearing on Proposed Delmarva Power Rate Increase for MD Customers Tonight

The Maryland Public Service Commission is holding the second of two virtual public comment hearings on a proposed rate increase requested by Delmarva Power. The utility is looking to increase its electric distribution rates by $37.5-million over three years – beginning in 2023. Delmarva Power provides retail electric distribution service in Maryland to approximately 210,000 customers in 10 counties, primarily on the Eastern Shore. The company cites continuing investments in its electric distribution system and customer service as the main drivers for the rate increase request.

Delmarva proposes to offset its requested rate increase for the first two years with certain tax benefits; the proposed cumulative rate increase in 2023 after off-sets is $11.3 million, and $22.9 million after off-sets in 2024. As proposed, the rate change would result in a bill increase of $3.42 per month (2.11%) and $3.50 (2.11%) for rate years one and two respectively, for the typical residential Standard Offer Service customer. For the third year of the plan, the per-month bill increase would be $4.37 (2.58%).

Tonight’s virtual hearing begins at 6pm. CLICK HERE TO WATCH

Written comments can still be accepted until October 7. Be sure to include the case number – 9681. Email your comments to https://www.psc.state.md.us/make-a-public-comment/