Virtual Hearing Today (Wed.) On Md. Legislative Redistricting Plan

The Maryland Legislative Redistricting Commission is out with proposed maps of state Senate and House districts, to reflect the results of the 2020 Census.

The panel will hold a public hearing, virtually, this afternoon (Wednesday).

Maryland lawmakers will consider the plan during the session in January.



The new maps reportedly reduce Baltimore City’s clout in the General Assembly to take into account its population loss over the last decade.

The Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission, appointed by Governor Larry Hogan, also produced legislative maps when it put out congressional maps, that were not considered during the recent special session.

