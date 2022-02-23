Virtual Panel Tonight: Delaware Racial History & Education

A virtual panel discussion tonight (Wednesday) will focus on Delaware’s racial history and education.

The forum is part of a series of discussions in partnership with the Delaware Heritage Commission on Delaware’s racial history.

Previous discussions have included the African Burial Ground at the John Dickinson Plantation and the history of Juneteenth.

Panel members will include Governor John Carney, Delaware State University Professor Emeritus of History Dr. Bradley Skelcher, and Delaware Heritage Commission’s Dr. Reba Hollingworth

How to take part:

The discussion will be livestreamed on Governor Carney’s Facebook page, YouTube, and de.gov/live.