Virtual Public Hearing to Discuss Fare Changes at Cape May-Lewes Ferry on Dec. 6

The Delaware River and Bay Authority will hold a virtual public hearing on Wednesday, December 6 at 6:30pm to discuss the goals and objectives of proposed fare changes at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry. Among the changes to be considered – fare adjustments to reflect inflationary pressures and selected fare decreases to encourage family and multi-trip travel.

Additional information from DRBA:

“We typically introduce a fare change every other year, which is designed to help reduce the operating subsidy of the ferry, but also to make travel for families and multi-trip passengers more affordable over time,” said Heath Gehrke, Director of Ferry Operations. ““This year, we are holding a virtual public hearing to get some feedback from our guests as we move to implement some proposed changes – a process we have not used before. We are interested to hear what the public has to say.”

On Wednesday, December 6 at 6:30 p.m., a virtual public hearing will take place via Microsoft Teams. Please visit www.cmlf.com/2024fareproposal to register and receive an email link for the public hearing.

Fare proposals typically occur every other year to help mitigate the ferry operating subsidy and introduce various fees and incentives. The DRBA seeks public comment and input on this year’s proposal concepts.