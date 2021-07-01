Visiting The Beach? Advice: Arrive Early, Stay Late

Motorists traveling to or through Maryland over Independence Day weekend should be prepared to share the roadways with plenty of other drivers… as well as pedestrians and cyclists.

The Maryland State Highway Administration said Thursday that non-emergency lane and shoulder closures in high-volume areas will be suspended between Friday and Wednesday. MDOT SHA plans to deploy its Coordinated Highways Action Response Team, or CHART units at key locations to assist motorists and keep lanes open.

The advice for visitors to the beach and Eastern Shore : leave early and stay late.

“This is a good time to remind drivers to be alert for pedestrians, bicyclists and expect to see more drivers on the road than we experienced during last year’s Fourth of July holiday,” MDOT SHA Administrator Tim Smith said. “It’s important for motorists to park their phones, avoid distractions and obey the speed limits to ensure we all arrive safely to our destinations.”

Travelers are urged to stay on Route 50 – Ocean Gateway – to keep local roadways free of congestion and accessible for emergency response.

MDOT SHA also passed along additional travel advice:

Buckle up. Make sure all passengers, including those in the back seat, are buckled up.

Slow down. Observe all posted speed limits.

Don’t drive impaired. If needed, designate a sober driver or use a taxi or ride service.

Park the phone. It’s illegal to text and use hand-held cell phones while driving in Maryland.

Pay attention. Avoid distractions.

Move over. Motorists are required by law to move over when approaching an emergency, service, utility or transportation vehicle or tow truck with red, yellow or amber flashing lights. If you can’t move over, slow down.

Be patient. Travel during off-peak hours and allow extra time for unexpected delays.

Don’t pull over on the highway to watch fireworks. This location puts you and other motorists at risk.

Be prepared. In an emergency, those with cell phones can dial #77 to reach State Police. If your vehicle becomes disabled, pull off the highway as far as you can and call for help.

For real-time travel conditions, visit md511.maryland.gov.



