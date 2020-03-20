Visitors Still Arriving As Coronavirus Closures Continue in Sussex County

Photo taken from Atlantic Sands webcam around noon on Friday, March 20

Full time residents and second homeowners at the Delaware beaches need to remain very watchful and monitor your travel. If you have just arrived in Rehoboth or one of the other Delaware beach communities – consider staying in your homes as much as possible while social distancing from the public. City officials in Rehoboth have seen an influx of visitors and expect many people to arrive for the weekend. Restaurants and bars and closed – except for takeout, delivery and drive through and many retail stores and other forms of entertainment – movie theaters, fitness centers and more are also closed. If you have arrived in town for a break – be mindful of your surroundings and the potential exposure to thousands of visitors. There are 6 positive cases of coronavirus in Sussex County – sheltering-in-place is your best option.