Cell Phones, Other Personal Electronic Devices to be Allowed in State Courthouses June 1st

You’ll be allowed to bring cellphones and other personal electronic devices into all state courthouse facilities as of June 1st due to an extension of a branch-wide pilot program that started in February 2022. Restrictions will still be in place on use of the devices in court facilities, and in particular in courtrooms, but this program represents a significant shift in court policy that has long barred most from bringing cell phones into court. Delaware Supreme Court Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz says this step is being taken to increase access to the justice system, recognizing that personal electronic devices – particularly cell phones – have become an integral part of daily life–adding that people want to keep in touch with family members, children and perhaps work. In some instances at the courthouse, visitors may need access to their personal calendar or other vital personal information they keep on their phone.

Additional Information from the State of Delaware Administrative Office of the Courts:

On June 1, 2023, the public will be allowed to bring cell phones and other personal electronic devices into

all state courthouses in an extension of a branch-wide pilot program that started in February 2022.

There will still be restrictions on use of the devices in court facilities, and in particular in courtrooms, but

this represents a significant shift in court policy that has long barred most from bringing cell phones into court. Family Court Chief Judge Michael K. Newell, who has overseen the pilot initiative and advocated for the change, said the pilot program that allowed personal electronic devices in a handful of court facilities, including the Sussex County Courthouse, was a success and did not cause any significant safety or operational concerns.

Delaware Supreme Court Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz agreed and signed an order earlier this year

instructing the committee overseeing the pilot program to expand it to the entire court system on June 1,