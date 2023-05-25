Cell Phones, Other Personal Electronic Devices to be Allowed in State Courthouses June 1st
You’ll be allowed to bring cellphones and other personal electronic devices into all state courthouse facilities as of June 1st due to an extension of a branch-wide pilot program that started in February 2022. Restrictions will still be in place on use of the devices in court facilities, and in particular in courtrooms, but this program represents a significant shift in court policy that has long barred most from bringing cell phones into court. Delaware Supreme Court Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz says this step is being taken to increase access to the justice system, recognizing that personal electronic devices – particularly cell phones – have become an integral part of daily life–adding that people want to keep in touch with family members, children and perhaps work. In some instances at the courthouse, visitors may need access to their personal calendar or other vital personal information they keep on their phone.
Additional Information from the State of Delaware Administrative Office of the Courts:
this represents a significant shift in court policy that has long barred most from bringing cell phones into court. Family Court Chief Judge Michael K. Newell, who has overseen the pilot initiative and advocated for the change, said the pilot program that allowed personal electronic devices in a handful of court facilities, including the Sussex County Courthouse, was a success and did not cause any significant safety or operational concerns.
According to the order, the public will be allowed to use their devices in the halls, lobbies and other
public areas of the courthouses so long as such use does not disrupt or disturb court business or
proceedings. With limited exceptions, visitors will not be allowed to take photos or record audio or video in the courthouse. One exception is that visitors will be allowed to use their devices to photograph or scan public court documents in clerks’ offices, so long as the device does not damage or mark the document in any way or interrupt the operations of the clerks’ office.
Use of personal devices in courtrooms will be tightly controlled. All visitors will be required to turn off or silence their devices when in the courtroom. Further, if a judicial officer feels the presence of personal devices is a threat to safety or security or otherwise interferes with the administration of justice, he or she may require all individuals in the courtroom to place their devices in a secure, locking pouch until they leave the courtroom. Court security will oversee the use of the secure pouches and will have the ability to lock and unlock them as needed.
The court order specifies that expansion of the program remains a pilot effort and the committee charged with monitoring and evaluating the progress will issue a final report in March 2024, which will determine if the changes should become permanent.
The new cell phone policy under the pilot program can be found on the court website.