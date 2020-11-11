Visits With Del. Inmates To Be Suspended

“In-person visits with offenders at Delaware correctional facilities are suspended as of Thursday as a precaution against spread of coronavirus.



Positivity rates have been rising among the general population. The Department of Correction is suspending visits in an attempt to reduce the possibility of someone with infection coming into a facility.

“The Department of Correction is carefully monitoring the growing number of cases across Delaware, and as a precaution we are proactively suspending in-person visitation temporarily to reduce the risk of this illness entering and spreading within our facilities,” Commissioner of Correction Claire DeMatteis said. “Regular interaction with loved ones is very important and the DOC provides phone access in all correctional facilities as well as video visitation in every Level V prison to facilitate ongoing communication between inmates and their family and community supports.”



Currently the DOC says there are two isolated cases of the virus among inmates, both at Sussex Correctional Institution.

There have been no new positive test results among inmates since October 29th.