Volunteer for MERR Dolphin Count July 20th

The Annual MERR Dolphin Count will take place on Saturday, July 20th from 9 to 11am. The Marine Education, Research and Rehabilitation Institute is looking for volunteers to help with the count – they’ll be stationed at a variety of observation points from Fenwick Island to Woodland Beach in Delaware. This count helps to determine the stability of the Atlantic bottlenose dolphins in our region.

To volunteer or get more information – call the MERR Institute at 302-410-8700 or email – merrinstitute@gmail.com