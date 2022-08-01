Volunteer Registration Begins for Del. Coastal Cleanup

There is much more summer to come, but volunteers are already being recruited to take part in the 35th Delaware Coastal Cleanup.

41 spots along beaches and waterways will be targeted Saturday, September 17th between 9:00 a.m. and noon. Online registration opens today (Monday) and is open through Wednesday, August 31st. Volunteers may choose the location where they’d like to work, and site captains will be designated to equip volunteers with trash bags and to provide directions.

“DNREC encourages all Delawareans and visitors to make time to help keep our beaches, waterways and wetlands clean and free of trash throughout the year,” Delaware Department of Natural Resources Secretary Shawn Garvin said. “The Coastal Cleanup is a great reminder that volunteers of all ages can make a difference, whether they sign up for the Sept. 17 statewide cleanup event or choose their own time, date and place to pick up trash.”

Last year’s Coastal Cleanup removed about 5,500-pounds of trash and nearly 600 volunteers took part.

Also, citizens are invited to take part in a month-long campaign in September to clean up neighborhoods, open spaces and waterways on their own schedule in support of Governor John Carney’s “Keep DE Litter Free” initiative.

“In 2019, we launched the Keep DE Litter Free initiative with the goal of building stronger communities and working together to keep our state beautiful by keeping our coastlines and outdoor spaces clear of litter,” Carney said. “I thank our other state and local partners who plan and support the Delaware Coastal Cleanup, and I encourage all Delawareans to participate on cleanup day – and all year round.”