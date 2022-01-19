Volunteers Encouraged To Help At Del. Hospitals

Volunteers are encouraged to step forward and help staff at Delaware’s stressed hospitals.

The Delaware Healthcare Association is looking for volunteers who may have prior health care experience or people who may be able to fill non-clinical support positions such as registering patients, answering phones, cleaning rooms or delivering supplies.

An online form is available –CLICK HERE . Hospitals would then receive a list of potential volunteers and may contact applicants based upon needs and qualifications.

“In times of crisis, Americans have always come forward and pitched in,” Delaware Healthcare Association President and CEO Wayne Smith said. “The hour of need is upon us. Delaware hospitals need your help to meet the great challenge that visits us and must be met.”