Volunteers Needed For Mobile Food Pantries

In its continuing response to help Delawareans impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Food Bank of Delaware is hosting three, mass drive-through mobile pantries. Also, the Food Bank says it is “urgently” in need of volunteers to assist with packaging and loading food, setting up and breaking down the two downstate mobile food pantries.



The Kent County Event is being held Wednesday September 23rd at Dover International Speedway starting at 11 a.m. The Sussex County food pantry is Friday September 25th at Crossroad Community Church, 20684 State Forest Road in Georgetown, also at 11 a.m.

Service is first-come first=-served. Proof of identification and Delaware residency is required. Also, participants are asked to clear vehicle trunks or back seats so volunteers can load food donations with minimal interaction.

Interested volunteers should plan to be available between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., and may sign up online at for the Dover pantry or the Georgetown pantry.

Advance registration to receive a donation is also available for the Kent County mobile pantry and the Sussex County mobile pantry.