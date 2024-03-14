Volunteers Sought to Join Concord Pond Cleanup April 13th

As part of DNREC’s month-long celebration of Earth Day 2024, DNREC and partners are seeking volunteers to join a cleanup from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 13th at Concord Pond, a popular fishing spot in Sussex County. Registration is open now. At the cleanup event, volunteers will gather in the pond’s parking area near the intersection of Concord Pond Road and Henry Drive in Seaford. More information about the Concord Pond cleanup can be found on the DNREC website. To join DNREC in celebrating Earth Day throughout the month of April, visit de.gov/earthday.