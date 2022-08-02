Volunteers Welcome for Warrior Family Beach Week in Bethany Beach

The return of Warrior Family Beach Week in September means that volunteers will be needed to make it a special week for injured members of the military and their loved ones.

Bethany Beach property owners make their homes and condos available at no charge during the first full week of September. The 8th Warrior Beach Week takes place September 6th to September 11th.

“The organizations we work with have identified the families, and we are very excited about welcoming them,” Annette Reeping with Operation SEAS the Day said on WGMD with Mike Bradley.

The program was suspended for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Reeping, Operation SEAS the Day is looking for help from the community in a variety of ways: providing recreational opportunities for the guests such as kayaking and fishing, general assistance, and staffing the parade September 9th.

“We cannot implement this program without a lot of volunteers – over 100,” Reeping said.

For more information about volunteering with Warrior Beach Week, please CLICK HERE