Vote-By-Mail Is Coming To Delaware

Less than a week before Delaware’s Presidential Primary, Governor John Carney has signed legislation to allow Delawareans to vote by mail in the September Delaware Primary and the November General Election.

House Bill 346 creates an alternative to having to show up at the polls to vote during the coronavirus pandemic. Polling places will still be open on those election days.

Voters would receive an application in the mail they would then return to receive their mail-in ballot.

Mail-in voting would also be possible if special elections are scheduled in 2020.