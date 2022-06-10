Vote by Mail Legislation Introduced in DE General Assembly

Legislation has been filed in the General Assembly that would allow Delaware residents to vote by mail – starting this year. Senate Bill 320 – sponsored by Senator Kyle Evans Gay would direct the Department of Elections to provide an application for a mail ballot before a state primary, general or special election. A team of equal Democrat and Republican members appointed by the State Election Commissioner would open the mail ballots, check them against the Department’s voter rolls and count the votes by election district. SB 320 has been assigned to the Senate Elections & Government Affairs Committee.

