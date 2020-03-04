Seaford School District referendum passes

Voters in the Seaford School District voted by a wide margin in favor of a two-part referendum.

The referendum passed 1,137 to 596, according to the unofficial results. As a result, property taxes will now increase by $0.72 per $100 of assessed property value to fund a capital improvement project and operating expenses in the district.

We did it TOGETHER! Our Referendum PASSED!We thank you for your support! 💙💛 Strong Schools. Strong Community. Support Students First 💙💛#WeBelieveInBlueJays #SeafordPride #BlueJayPride Posted by Seaford School District on Wednesday, March 4, 2020

One part of the referendum will fund the planning, construction and equipment needed to partially replace a roof at Central Elementary School, and the other would provide much needed funding for ongoing programs (textbooks, instructional supplies and materials, discipline support programs, maintenance of facilities).

Despite rising costs, the district’s elementary student academic growth continues to be the top in the state.

Funding from the referendum will also be used to pay for operating expenses such as energy costs, general inflation, and contracted services. In addition, it would upgrade and maintain extracurricular activities, recruit and retain staff in the district, and upgrade technology in the district.

Dr. David Grantz of the Seaford Community Concert Association made an announcement that the referendum had passed Wednesday night at a Seaford High School band concert.

Dr. Grantz announcing OUR Seaford community victory! We thank you for your support! 💙💛 Strong Schools. Strong Community. Support Students First 💙💛#WeBelieveInBlueJays #SeafordPride #BlueJayPride Posted by Seaford School District on Wednesday, March 4, 2020

It’s been 14 years since the last operating expense referendum was passed.