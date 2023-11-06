Voters in Salisbury to Elect Mayor & 5 City Council Members Tuesday

Salisbury voters go to the polls Tuesday to elect a mayor and five city council persons. The polls are open from 7am to 7pm and all terms are for 4 years.

MAYOR – Candidates

Jermichael Mitchell

Randy Taylor

Megan Outten

Incumbent Mayor Jack Heath is not running for re-election

CITY COUNCIL – Candidates

District 1 – Polling location – Fire Station 16, 325 Cypress St.

April Jackson (I)

Von Siggers

District 2 – Polling location – Oak Ridge Baptist Church, 361 Tilghman Rd.

D’Shawn Doughty

Wayne King

District 3 – Polling location – Asbury United Methodist Church, 1401 Camden Ave.

Sharon Dashiell

Joan Michalowicz

John Foley (write in)

Megan Outten (I – not running for Council seat)

District 4 – Polling location – Wicomico Presbyterian Church, 129 Broad St.

Michele Gregory (I)

Harvey Evans

District 5 – Deaf Independent Living Associates (DILA), 806 Snow Hill Rd