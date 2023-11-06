Voters in Salisbury to Elect Mayor & 5 City Council Members Tuesday
November 6, 2023/
Salisbury voters go to the polls Tuesday to elect a mayor and five city council persons. The polls are open from 7am to 7pm and all terms are for 4 years.
MAYOR – Candidates
- Jermichael Mitchell
- Randy Taylor
- Megan Outten
Incumbent Mayor Jack Heath is not running for re-election
CITY COUNCIL – Candidates
District 1 – Polling location – Fire Station 16, 325 Cypress St.
- April Jackson (I)
- Von Siggers
District 2 – Polling location – Oak Ridge Baptist Church, 361 Tilghman Rd.
- D’Shawn Doughty
- Wayne King
District 3 – Polling location – Asbury United Methodist Church, 1401 Camden Ave.
- Sharon Dashiell
- Joan Michalowicz
- John Foley (write in)
- Megan Outten (I – not running for Council seat)
District 4 – Polling location – Wicomico Presbyterian Church, 129 Broad St.
- Michele Gregory (I)
- Harvey Evans
District 5 – Deaf Independent Living Associates (DILA), 806 Snow Hill Rd
- Angela Blake (I)
