Voters in Salisbury to Elect Mayor & 5 City Council Members Tuesday

November 6, 2023/Mari Lou

Salisbury voters go to the polls Tuesday to elect a mayor and five city council persons.  The polls are open from 7am to 7pm and all terms are for 4 years. 

MAYOR – Candidates

  • Jermichael Mitchell
  • Randy Taylor
  • Megan Outten

Incumbent Mayor Jack Heath is not running for re-election

 

CITY COUNCIL  – Candidates

District  1 – Polling location Fire Station 16, 325 Cypress St.

  • April Jackson (I)
  • Von Siggers

District 2  – Polling location – Oak Ridge Baptist Church, 361 Tilghman Rd.

  • D’Shawn Doughty
  • Wayne King

District 3 – Polling location – Asbury United Methodist Church, 1401 Camden Ave.

  • Sharon Dashiell
  • Joan Michalowicz
  • John Foley (write in)
  • Megan Outten (I – not running for Council seat) 

District 4 – Polling location – Wicomico Presbyterian Church, 129 Broad St.

  • Michele Gregory (I) 
  • Harvey Evans

District 5  – Deaf Independent Living Associates (DILA), 806 Snow Hill Rd

  • Angela Blake (I) 

 

